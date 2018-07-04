 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


For Water Birds, Fireworks Are Not As Fun

by (WMFE)

Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Fireworks can pose a threat to Florida’s water birds.

Conservationists are asking Floridians to avoid setting off fireworks near areas where water birds nest on beaches and the shores of lakes and rivers.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida says the racket can disrupt entire colonies.

“To have young chicks scattering, which puts them in danger of getting lost from their parents or crushed underfoot by people who are unaware.”

She says the racket can flush birds from nests and even cause chicks to drop into waterways and drown. She asks Floridians to instead enjoy official displays, which are less of a threat.

 


