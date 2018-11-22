Food Service Worker at Popular Disney Springs Restaurant Tests Positive for Hepatitis A

A food service worker at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Florida Department of Health says anyone who dined at the restaurant between November 6 to November 16 might have been exposed to the virus.

The DOH recommends people who ate or drank anything at the restaurant on those dates get vaccinated and remain alert to symptoms like dark urine, abdominal discomfort, fever, or jaundice that require immediate medical attention.

People who have previously contracted Hepatitis A or who have already received the two-dose vaccine don’t need to be vaccinated.

Since June 2018, Orange County has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases.

Uninsured patients can get the vaccine for free at the following sites in Orange County:

6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809(for ages 19 and older only)

(407) 723-5054

832 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805

(407) 858-1444