Food Insecurity Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation: Where to Find Food Now That School is Out

A Central Florida food bank will serve about 300-thousand meals to children this summer. It’s part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Second Harvest President Karen Brussard says it’s essential for children who get free-and-reduced lunch during the school year.

“Once school is out for these children they really worry about what they are going to eat all summer long and that creates a lot of anxiety for them.”

The Summer Food Service program served more than 154 million meals in 2016.

Families and children can find Second Harvest and other USDA sites using the the summerbreakspot website or by texting FOOD to 877–877.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.