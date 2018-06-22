 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Food Insecurity Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation: Where to Find Food Now That School is Out

by (WMFE)
A Central Florida food bank will serve about 300-thousand meals to children this summer. It’s part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Second Harvest President Karen Brussard says it’s essential for children who get free-and-reduced lunch during the school year.

“Once school is out for these children they really worry about what they are going to eat all summer long and that creates a lot of anxiety for them.”

The Summer Food Service program served more than 154 million meals in 2016.

Families and children can find Second Harvest and other USDA sites using the the summerbreakspot website or by texting FOOD to 877–877.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

