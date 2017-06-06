 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Food Banks: Budget Cuts May Empty the Kitchen

by Talia Blake (WMFE)
Play Audio

Dave Krepcho is worried the White House's budget proposal will put more pressure on people who rely on food banks to put food on the table. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The White House’s budget proposal has set alarm bells jangling across social service providers. How will budget cuts affect food assistance programs? Food banks like Second Harvest of Central Florida get a portion of their funding from the government, but what really worries Dave Krepcho is a plan to trim more than $190 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- SNAP, better known as food stamps, over a decade.

“On a scale of one to ten, ten being the worst, I’m at a nine,” said Krepcho.

“It would put incredible pressure on the food bank and our network of 550 feeding programs in Central Florida,” he said.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP