Food Banks: Budget Cuts May Empty the Kitchen

The White House’s budget proposal has set alarm bells jangling across social service providers. How will budget cuts affect food assistance programs? Food banks like Second Harvest of Central Florida get a portion of their funding from the government, but what really worries Dave Krepcho is a plan to trim more than $190 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program- SNAP, better known as food stamps, over a decade.

“On a scale of one to ten, ten being the worst, I’m at a nine,” said Krepcho.

“It would put incredible pressure on the food bank and our network of 550 feeding programs in Central Florida,” he said.