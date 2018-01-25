 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Food Bank Creates Culinary Training Class For Puerto Rican Evacuees

by (WMFE)

Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Central Florida’s food bank has started its first Spanish-language culinary training program for new arrivals from Puerto Rico.

The 14-week class provides culinary and life skills training for evacuees hoping to land a job in the hospitality industry.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Greg Higgerson said the program is free.

“A lot of these people come knowing how to cook something already but mostly for their families, so learning to cook in a more institutional environment, a commercial kitchen, is kind of a different world in terms of cooking the quantities that are involved,” said Higgerson.

The first class has five students and Second Harvest hopes to grow that. The head training chef is also originally from Puerto Rico.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP