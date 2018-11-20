 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Flu Season has Been Slow Across Florida, Experts Recommend Getting Vaccinated to Stay Healthy

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Experts say the number of flu cases could rise over the holidays as people share germs along with turkey dinners. A flu shot and good hygiene practices are crucial to staying healthy. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Experts say the number of flu cases could rise over the holidays as people share germs along with turkey dinners. A flu shot and good hygiene practices are crucial to staying healthy. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Experts say the number of flu cases could rise over the holidays as people share germs along with turkey dinners. A flu shot and good hygiene practices are crucial to staying healthy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Lynnette Brammer leads the Domestic Influenza Surveillance team. They measure the number of new flu cases around the county. She says it’s been a slow year so far for the virus, but that could change over Thanksgiving when people come in close contact with family and friends.

“So for that reason we like to remind everybody, the best way to prevent flu is to get vaccinated. That will protect you but also your loved ones, your family, that you’re visiting.”

Florida Department of Health’s Alvina Chu says that’s why the CDC recommends everyone as young as six months of age with no contraindications get the shot.

“There are certain persons who are at higher risk. Those include the very young, the very old, and those who are immune compromised who should get the vaccine.”

Chu says hosts can clean surfaces that people may come in contact with like tables, phones and television remotes to help stop the spread of the disease, while guests can practice frequent hand-washing and cover their mouths if they have to cough or sneeze.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP