 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Floridians with Pre-Existing Conditions Could be Affected by A Federal Judge’s Ruling in a Lawsuit Against the ACA

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
The ruling is expected to be appealed. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The ruling is expected to be appealed. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A federal judge’s ruling that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional could affect Florida patients with pre-existing conditions.

Florida is part of the lawsuit with 19 other states.

Mike Hernandez of the nonprofit Protect Our Care says Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi should reconsider his support because if the Affordable Care Act is repealed patients with pre-existing conditions will be affected.

“Basically without that protection if the system were to return before the ACA you would then have insurance companies empowered to deny coverage to anybody with a pre-existing condition.”

The ruling is expected to be appealed.

Scott, who was elected in November to the Senate, says he supports overturning the Affordable Care Act but that patients with pre-existing conditions should be protected.

Hernandez says it’s not just patients with pre-existing conditions that will be affected though-young people who rely on their parent’s insurance and people who benefit from no caps on insurance spending-could also lose coverage.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP