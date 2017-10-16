 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Floridians Still Signing Up for FEMA Help One Month After Irma

A resource center for Brevard County residents affected by Hurricane Irma has stayed open, weeks after it was scheduled to close. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says people still need help, more than a month after the storm.

FEMA specialists along with representatives from the Small Business Administration, local and state agencies and non-profits have been at the Cocoa Agricultural Center since the end of September.

FEMA spokesman Nicholas Cooper-Kedrick said the disaster relief center was supposed to pack up October 1st.

“It’s a mobile DRC so it moves around,” said Kedrick.

“It was only supposed to be there for a few days but it stayed in Brevard because there’s been the demand.”

Residents  affected by the hurricane can apply for temporary housing assistance and grants for essentials like food, medicine and transportation. And they can apply for disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Kedrick said he’s seeing about 100 people a day signing up for assistance.

“We’re seeing pretty good numbers, and we’re hoping to get as many people into that disaster recovery center just so we can continue to support Brevard,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 


