 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida’s Voting Rights Battle Goes To Federal Appeals Court

by Associated Press (AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A battle over voting rights in the battleground state of Florida is going before a federal appeals court.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing Wednesday on a lawsuit that challenges the state’s process for restoring voting rights to former prisoners.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the state’s current system is unconstitutional, with decisions possibly swayed by politics and racial factors. Walker ordered changes, but that decision was blocked by the appeals court in late April.

As many as 1.5 million felons remain disenfranchised by the ban that is included in Florida’s constitution.

Walker’s ruling kept the ban intact, but he challenged the current system that requires a former prisoner to wait between five and seven years before they can even ask to have their voting rights restored.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP