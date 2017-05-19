 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida’s Unemployment Rate Dips In April

by (WMFE)

Florida’s jobless rate dropped again in April to 4.5 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since September of 2010.

Florida’s jobless rate is still slightly higher than the national rate and nowhere near Colorado, which has the lowest rate of 2.3 percent. But the three-tenths of a percent drop from March is still impressive, says PNC economist Mekael Teshome.

“That’s a pretty large decline for any one month, especially when we’re at this point where job growth is chugging along and then the workforce is growing as well,” said Teshome. “In that case we would expect the unemployment rate to move slowly if at all.”

Across the state, Monroe County in the Florida Keys had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent. Hendry County in south Florida had the highest rate at 6 percent.

 

Central Florida Unemployment Rate

Orange County 3.5 percent

Seminole County 3.5 percent

Lake County 3.9 percent

Osceola County 4.1 percent

Brevard County 4.1 percent

Volusia County 4.2 percent


