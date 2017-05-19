Florida’s Unemployment Rate Dips In April

Florida’s jobless rate dropped again in April to 4.5 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since September of 2010.

Florida’s jobless rate is still slightly higher than the national rate and nowhere near Colorado, which has the lowest rate of 2.3 percent. But the three-tenths of a percent drop from March is still impressive, says PNC economist Mekael Teshome.

“That’s a pretty large decline for any one month, especially when we’re at this point where job growth is chugging along and then the workforce is growing as well,” said Teshome. “In that case we would expect the unemployment rate to move slowly if at all.”

Across the state, Monroe County in the Florida Keys had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent. Hendry County in south Florida had the highest rate at 6 percent.

Central Florida Unemployment Rate

Orange County 3.5 percent

Seminole County 3.5 percent

Lake County 3.9 percent

Osceola County 4.1 percent

Brevard County 4.1 percent

Volusia County 4.2 percent