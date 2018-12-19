 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Florida’s Manatee Population Is Up, But So Are Deaths

by (WMFE)

Florida manatee (Trichechus manatus), Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. Photo: Tracy Colson, US Fish and Wildlife Service

Florida wildlife authorities say the state’s manatee population is up, at between 7,000 and 10,000 animals.

That’s despite a spike in manatee deaths this year.

The new estimate is based on a survey performed in 2015 and 2016. The survey includes computer modeling and is considered to be more accurate than annual aerial surveys.

The more comprehensive survey is performed every five years. The last one in 2011 and 2012 found Florida’s manatee population to be between 5,600 and 8,000 animals.

The manatee was reclassified in 2017 as threatened rather than endangered.

Florida’s manatees have had a tough year. Wildlife authorities have documented 779 deaths so far, compared with 538 last year.

Cold weather, red tide and boat collisions are blamed. Some 200 deaths are linked with red tide.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

