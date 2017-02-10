 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida’s chief financial officer quits to take college job

by Associated Press (AP)

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater/Photo: State of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater is resigning his post to take a job at Florida Atlantic University.

Atwater, a Republican from Palm Beach County, announced Friday that he would leave his elected post to become vice president of strategic initiatives and chief financial officer for the college based in Boca Raton.

Atwater said he would remain in his office until after this year’s legislative session that starts in March.

Atwater, a former state Senate president, was elected chief financial officer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Due to term limits he could not run again.

It will be up to Gov. Rick Scott to appoint someone to fill the rest of Atwater’s term.

Atwater unsuccessfully sought the post of FAU president in early 2014.


