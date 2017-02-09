 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida’s ban on liquor and groceries may soon be history

by Associated Press (AP)

Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians may soon be able to buy bourbon and bacon in the same place under a bill moving quickly through the state Legislature.

A Senate panel on Thursday voted in favor of a bill that repeals a decades-old prohibition on grocery stores and other retailers from being able to also sell hard liquor in the same location. The measure (SB 106) now heads to the full Senate.

Many other states already allow grocery stores to sell liquor such as vodka or rum next to other items. But in Florida liquor must be sold in a separate location that is not connected. Grocery stores are allowed to sell beer and wine.

The proposal has pitted companies such as Target and Wal-Mart who want the change versus companies like Publix that don’t.


