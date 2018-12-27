 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Florida Youths Name DeSantis In Amended Lawsuit Over Climate Change

by (WMFE)

Eight Florida youth have amended a lawsuit accusing the state of failing to protect them from climate change to name Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit alleges the state has violated the youth’s constitutional rights to life, liberty and property by supporting policies that accelerate climate change.

It also was amended to name Agriculture Commissioner-elect Nikki Fried and cite the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which concluded the impacts of a warming world are intensifying.

The plaintiffs range in age from 10 to 20.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series across the country supported by the non-profit Our Children’s Trust, which also has sued the federal government.

The DeSantis transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP