 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Florida Working Its Way Toward Clean Energy

by AnnMarie Welser (WFSU)
Solar panels at Jefferson County Middle High School in north Florida

Solar panels at Jefferson County Middle High School in north Florida

Florida is leading the way in new energy alternatives, but also lagging behind on some major efficiency standards.

A new report released by the Environment Florida Research & Policy Center, shows the state is both a leader and lagger in the new wave of clean energy.

According to the report, Florida ranks 4th in electric vehicle sales and installed the second most publicly available charging stations in the nation. But Florida ranks near the bottom of states for energy efficiency savings, meaning the state uses more traditional energy to provide services than that of green energy alternatives.

St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Orlando are committing to completely power city operations with renewable energy in the future.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP