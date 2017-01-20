 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Trump Volunteer Looks Ahead To First Hundred Days

by (WMFE)

A St Augustine volunteer for the Donald Trump campaign says he’s looking forward to a re-investment in urban America under the next administration. Derek Hankerson was in D.C. this morning watching Donald Trump take the oath of office.

“I’m looking forward to Mr. Trump’s investment, or re-investment in urban America,” said Hankerson

“And he hit the nail on the head when he said what do you have to lose.” 

Hankerson said he’s excited to see a businessman and a non-politician become president.

“It’s exciting because the American people finally realized how much power they actually have.”

Hankerson was a North Florida organizer for Trump’s presidential campaign.

He was an assistant to the Housing and Urban Development secretary under George W. Bush.


Matthew Peddie

