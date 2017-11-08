 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Florida To Execute Man Convicted Of 2 Decades-old Murders 

by Associated Press (NPR)

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of killing two people in 1991.

Patrick Hannon is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The 53-year-old would be the third Florida inmate to be executed since August.

The state resumed executions in August following changes made to its death penalty sentencing law, which now requires a unanimous jury vote for a death sentence.

Hannon was convicted in 1991 of two counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.

A jury found that Hannon slit Snider’s throat following a disagreement, and that he fatally shot Snider’s roommate Carter.

Hannon’s appeals have so far been denied, but the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule on his current request for a stay of execution.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP