 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida To Execute Man Convicted In Race-Motivated Murder 

by Jason Dearen (AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The drug etomidate has never before been used in any U.S. execution, but the state of Florida hopes that won’t result in the state’s first execution in more than 18 months being halted by the nation’s highest court.

If his final appeals are denied by the U.S. Supreme Court, 53-year-old Mark Asay is to die by lethal injection after 6 p.m. Thursday. Asay was convicted of two racially motivated murders in Jacksonville in 1987.

He would be the first white man executed for killing a black person in Florida history.

The execution is Florida’s first since the U.S. Supreme Court halted the practice in the state. It’s expected to be carried out using etomidate, an anesthetic recently approved by the Florida Supreme Court. Two other drugs will also be used.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP