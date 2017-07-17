 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Supreme Court Won’t Consider ‘Opt Out’ Lawsuit

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court won’t take up a case that challenged the right of school districts to hold third-graders back when they score badly on a mandated standardized reading test.

The court on Friday said it would not consider an appeal brought by parents who had their children “opt out” on standardized tests.

The 1st District Court of Appeal in March threw out a ruling by a lower court judge who said school districts must consider options other than students’ performances on the Florida Standards Assessment test when deciding whether to promote a student.

Parents in six counties instructed their children to fill their name in on the test and not answer any questions. School officials then told the children they’d have to repeat third grade.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP