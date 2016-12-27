 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Senator Wants To Repeal In-State Tuition For Undocumented Students

by (WMFE)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

A state senator wants to repeal the Florida law that allows undocumented students to pay in-state college tuition rates instead of higher out-of-state rates. That law passed in 2014 with bipartisan support.

The bill filed by Sarasota Republican Senator Greg Steube would repeal the in-state tuition law. The two year-old law guarantees in-state college rates for anyone who has completed the last three consecutive years at a Florida public high school, including undocumented students.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Steube said this was a big issue for his constituents. As of last year, nearly 2,500 students across the state were benefiting from the law.

“So. this is for people who have been here and are planning to stay here and it makes sense because you are providing education to a community that at the end of the day is going to stay in the state of Florida and who are going to help boost the economy,” said Julio Calderon with Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Calderon said the law also applies to students in Florida on visas. Steube’s bill would kill the in-state tuition law effective July 1, 2017.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP