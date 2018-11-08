UPDATE: Florida Senate Race Tightens, Two Days After Election Day

Florida’s too-close-to-call Senate race continues to narrow two days after Election Day.

An attorney for Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson says the race is headed for a recount process that would stretch well into next week.

The Nelson campaign is investigating what it describes as an unusual pattern in Broward County, where voters marked preferences in down-ballot races but skipped the Senate race.

Attorney Marc Elias says votes also are under review in Palm Beach County, where stray marks and write-in candidates prevented ballots from being counted.

“From where I sit it is a virtual certainty we will be under the .25 and therefore trigger a full hand recount,” said Elias, an attorney with 20 years of experience in post-election disputes.

Any recount would not be ordered before Saturday, when unofficial results are due.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott has claimed victory in the race, but Nelson has not conceded. Scott says voters clearly have spoken.

“It is sad and embarrassing that Bill Nelson would resort to these low tactics after the voters have clearly spoken,” Scott said in a campaign statement. “Maybe next, he’ll start ranting that Russians stole the election from him.”

Elias says Democrats also are eyeing provisional and rejected absentee ballots. Voters who cast provisional ballots must prevent evidence of their eligibility to vote no later than 5 p.m. Thursday. The deadline has passed to address rejected absentee ballots.

“We will be having staff and volunteers throughout the state helping voters take the actions that are necessary to make their votes count.”