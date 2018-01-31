 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Florida Senate Approves $100 Million For Land Conservation 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida would set aside $100 million each year for a conservation land acquisition program under a bill passed by the Senate.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Wednesday. Sen. Rob Bradley said his bill ensures the money dedicated to the Florida Forever program will be strictly for land acquisition and preservation.

The bill prohibits the money from being spent on administrative and technical costs.

Bradley said the measure better reflects the will of voters who in 2014 passed a constitutional amendment dedicating a portion of real estate taxes to land conservation.


