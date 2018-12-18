 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Florida Sandhill Crane Among 13 Species Denied Protection Under Endangered Species Act

by (WMFE)

Florida sandhill cranes. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Trump administration denied protection Tuesday for 13 animals under the Endangered Species Act, including the Florida sandhill crane.

The other species include the Cedar Key mole skink, which is known to inhabit eight islands off of Florida’s west coast. A snail in Arkansas and Missouri went extinct while awaiting protection.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon Florida says excluding the Florida sandhill crane seems hasty.

“The threats they’re facing are so substantial. These are birds that depend upon Florida’s dwindling shallow wetlands, and anyone that’s been paying attention to the red tide and algal problems that we’ve been having in the past years knows that Florida wetlands are struggling right now.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a team of biologists examined each species and arrived at their decisions after rigorous scientific study.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP