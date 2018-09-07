 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Researchers Use DNA Analysis to Solve the Mystery of Two Shark Bites in New York This Summer

Shark tooth DNA analysis reveals the true culprit behind shark attacks in New York. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Scientists at the Florida Program for Shark Research in Gainesville used DNA to figure out the kind of shark responsible for biting a swimmer in New York. International Shark Attack File Manager Lindsay French says the technique- analyzing DNA from tooth pulp – could be applied to decades of shark bite data.

“Now we’re going back through most of our cases in the international shark attack files where we have tooth fragments and we weren’t able to confirm the species. And now we can determine the attacking species for various historical shark bites.”

French says the two bites in the New York case were from a sand tiger shark. She says her team analyzes about 80 unprovoked bites on average each year.

