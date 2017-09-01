 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Prosecutor Ayala Agrees To Seek Death Penalty In Future 

by Terrance Harris (AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor says she will comply with a state Supreme Court decision and seek the death penalty in future cases if it is unanimously recommended by a panel of her assistant prosecutors.

Orlando-area state attorney Aramis Ayala previously announced she would stop seeking the death penalty altogether. An angry Republican Gov. Rick Scott reassigned her death penalty-eligible cases to another state prosecutor. The governor’s move was upheld by the court Thursday.

The court said Ayala was wrong to have a blanket policy of not seeking the death penalty.

During a Friday news conference Friday Ayala said she’ll appoint a panel of seven prosecutors to decide whether to seek death on a case-by-case basis.

She said some members of the panel have supported the death penalty in the past.


