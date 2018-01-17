 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Florida Panther Struck And Killed By Vehicle 

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It’s the third fatal collision this year, out of three total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday that the remains of the 2-year-old male were collected Saturday near a Naples country club, east of Interstate 75.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.


