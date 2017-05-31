 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Officials Confirm 7 Cases Of Canine Influenza

by Associated Press (AP)

Photo courtesy of Sandy Paws Brevard.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials have confirmed seven cases of H3N2 canine influenza in the state.

A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services news release announced Tuesday that the “dog flu” cases have been confirmed in coordination with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. Six additional results for the virus are pending.

The release says all dogs being treated are in stable condition. There is no evidence that the virus infects people.

H3N2 has been circulating throughout the U.S. since 2015, but the release says these are the first confirmed Florida cases.

Officials say the mortality rate for dog flu is low. Most dogs recover at home without any complications. Some require hospitalization.

Officials didn’t immediately say where the confirmed cases were located.


