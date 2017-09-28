 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Florida Nursing Homes Challenge order To Install Generators

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group that represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities is challenging Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s order to install generators as a response to 11 deaths in sweltering Hollywood nursing home after Hurricane Irma.

LeadingAge Florida filed a legal challenge with the state Division of Administrative Hearings on Tuesday, claiming that the order is impossible to meet by the Dec. 1 deadline and that it is a response to a single incompetent facility.

Leading Age Florida represents more than 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The group said the deadline to install generators falls the day after hurricane season ends, and thus couldn’t be intended to address the current hurricane season.

Scott’s office didn’t immediately reply a request for comment on the challenge.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP