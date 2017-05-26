 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Moves To Implement Medical Marijuana Without Lawmakers Input

A bill filed today would completely revamp Florida's medical marijuana system. File photo of medical marijuana from Knox Nursery in Winter Garden.

Florida voters overwhelmingly passed medical marijuana last election. Now what?

The Florida Legislative session ended without a deal on medical marijuana. The biggest fights were over how many growers to allow and how many retail outlets they could operate.

So now, to meet deadlines baked into Amendment 2, the Florida Department of Health put a notice out this week that it will develop medical marijuana rules without lawmakers input.

What’s more, they plan to do it with more executive authority than usual. That would potentially bypass challenges that have dogged the department after Florida passed a medical marijuana bill in 2014.

A judge ruled this week that the Florida Department of Health must award two more medical marijuana growing licenses. That means Florida will have nine growers.

Abe Aboraya, 90.7 News
For Health News Florida, I’m Abe Aboraya, in Orlando


Abe Aboraya

