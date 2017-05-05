 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Memorial University Awards Honorary Degree To Trayvon Martin

Photo of Trayvon Martin’s parents by David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons

Florida Memorial University is awarding an honorary aviation degree to Trayvon Martin. The university is based in Martin’s home town of Miami Gardens. The university says it is awarding the posthumous degree in aeronautical science to honor the steps the 17 year old took towards becoming a pilot.

Martin was killed in 2012 in Sanford during an altercation with volunteer neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman.

His death sparked nationwide protest and triggered debate over Florida’s stand your ground law. Zimmerman was found not guilty of second degree murder.

Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, have campaigned against gun violence, and this year they published a book they co-wrote about their son.

They’ll receive his posthumous degree at the university’s commencement ceremony next Saturday.


