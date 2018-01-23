 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Florida May Hand Out School Vouchers To Bullied Students 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida students who get bullied may get taxpayer help to attend a private school.

A Senate panel on Monday voted for a bill that would allow students who are victims of bullying, physical attack, robbery and other types of violence to move to a different public school or receive a private school voucher.

The legislation (SB 1172) is a top priority of House Speaker Richard Corcoran and a similar bill (HB 1) is already moving through the Republican-controlled House.

Democrats on the Senate Education Committee voted against the bill. Several said they were concerned about expanding the use of private school vouchers in the state.

Sen. Bill Galvano, a Bradenton Republican and sponsor of the bill, said the legislation was meant to help students who now feel they are trapped.


