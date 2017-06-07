 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Man Charged With Leaving Recorded Threats At Mosque

by Associated Press (AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges that he left recorded threatening messages at a mosque.

Court records released Wednesday show that 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace was indicted by a Miami grand jury on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. State authorities had charged Wallace previously for the same actions.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran. He also allegedly threatened to “go down to your center.”

“I’m gonna shoot all y’all.”

Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. An arraignment and detention hearing are set for Friday.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Wallace.


