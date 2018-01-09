 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Legislature Set To Begin Annual Session

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers begin their annual 60-day session hoping to tackle the state budget, address the opioid crisis and better prepare the state for future hurricanes.

The session will open Tuesday with a largely ceremonial process as House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron address their chambers before Republican Gov. Rick Scott delivers the State of the State address.

Among other issues lawmakers will grapple with over the next two months: immigration, expanding state university scholarships and protecting government workers who come forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

There have already been about 3,000 bills filed, but typically only about 300 or so pass each year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP