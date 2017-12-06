Florida Legislators Unlikely To Pass Gun Bills

A number of gun bills appear to be dead for the 2018 legislative session, after failing to pass their first Florida Senate committee Tuesday.

Among the proposals was a measure lowering penalties for those who accidentally display a firearm. Another gave places of worship attached to a school the authority to allow guns on the private property.

Jacksonville Democratic Senator Audrey Gibson says she’s against all of them.

“Major issues that I have with the bill: allowing guns in tax collector’s offices, property appraiser’s offices, and then the courthouse, and everywhere else in the world seemingly in this bill,” said Gibsoon.

But, Sarasota Republican Senator Greg Steube says lawmakers should trust conceal weapons permit holders.

“So, if you’re okay with a certified law enforcement officer wearing a uniform, carrying a firearm and license permit holders are six times less likely to commit a crime than a certified law enforcement officer,” said Steube. “Then why in the world would you have any problem with people like that who would be willing to run toward an active shooter and stop, God forbid, something happening in our state?”

Still, some of the most prominent gun-related bills filed this session failed the Senate Judiciary Committee. Several of the proposals were sponsored by Steube, the chair of the committee.