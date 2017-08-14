 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Legislators: Time To Ban Minor Marriages In State 

by (WMFE)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Top Republican legislators say it’s time to stop minors from being able to marry in Florida.

Two high-ranking state senators filed a bill (SB 140) on Monday that would make it illegal to issue a marriage certificate to anyone under 18.

Florida law allows minors aged 16 and 17 to get married if their parents approve.

The law also allows a judge to issue a marriage license to minors of any age if they have a child or are expecting a child. The law also allows a judge to allow a minor female to marry an adult male if she is pregnant.

Fort Myers Republican Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto says the current law allows minors to be forced into marriage.

The Florida Legislature will consider the bill during the 2018 session


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

