Florida Lawmaker Proposes Tax Cuts For Hiring Veterans

Florida employers could get a new break on their taxes if a Jacksonville lawmaker gets her way.

From Governor Rick Scott on down, Florida’s leaders are intent on attracting veterans to the state.

Jacksonville Democratic Representative Kimberly Daniels is pushing a measure that could contribute to that effort.

Her proposal would grant up to three tax credits of $1,000 each to private employers who hire veterans or their spouses.

If it passes, the credit would apply to corporate income taxes starting in 2018.