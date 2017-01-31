Florida Lawmaker Proposes Tax Cuts For Hiring Veterans
Florida employers could get a new break on their taxes if a Jacksonville lawmaker gets her way.
From Governor Rick Scott on down, Florida’s leaders are intent on attracting veterans to the state.
Jacksonville Democratic Representative Kimberly Daniels is pushing a measure that could contribute to that effort.
Her proposal would grant up to three tax credits of $1,000 each to private employers who hire veterans or their spouses.
If it passes, the credit would apply to corporate income taxes starting in 2018.
