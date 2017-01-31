 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Lawmaker Proposes Tax Cuts For Hiring Veterans

by Nick Evans (WFSU)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida employers could get a new break on their taxes if a Jacksonville lawmaker gets her way.

From Governor Rick Scott on down, Florida’s leaders are intent on attracting veterans to the state.

Jacksonville Democratic Representative Kimberly Daniels is pushing a measure that could contribute to that effort.

Her proposal would grant up to three tax credits of $1,000 each to private employers who hire veterans or their spouses.

If it passes, the credit would apply to corporate income taxes starting in 2018.


