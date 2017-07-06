 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida is ‘reviewing’ Trump election commission’s request for voter data

by Monivette Cordeiro (Orlando Weekly)
State officials are “reviewing” a request for personal Florida voter information from President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission, which is investigating the unsubstantiated claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election and cost Trump the popular vote.

The request to Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner was a letter sent to all states from Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Kobach asked Detzner to provide Florida voters’ names, addresses, dates of birth, political party affiliation, last four digits of Social Security numbers and history of voting from 2006 onward. In Florida, most voter registration information is already public except for social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and the source of the voter application.

Unlike Florida, dozens of other states led by Democratic and Republican governors have objected against the request for public information. Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said in a statement that he hadn’t received a request from the commission, but that when he did, he would tell them to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” Trump has already pushed back against the bipartisan backlash on Twitter by asking what states are trying to hide.

So far, Gov. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, and his administration remained silent this week on whether Florida will be giving its residents’ personal information to a federal commission. States are asked to respond to the commission by July 14.

 


