Florida Insurers Raise Obamacare Rates By Double Digits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — State insurance officials say premiums sold on the Affordable Care Act’s federal exchange and outside the exchange will rise on average of 45 percent this year, however that doesn’t mean consumers will end up spending more money. In fact, they could end up seeing slight decreases.

Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation announced rates Tuesday for six insurers who will sell so-called Obamacare plans on the federal marketplace.

The lowest increase went to Florida Health Care Plan Inc. with 26.5 percent and the highest — 71 percent — went to Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc.

Subsidies given by the federal government to help consumers cover costs will also increase.

According to state data, a family of four earning $53,000, as well as an individual earning $27,000, may see a slight decrease in their out-of-pocket health insurance premium in 2018.