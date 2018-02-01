Florida House Seeks Exceptions In Bill To Ban Child Marriage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House isn’t completely willing to outlaw child marriages.

The day after the Senate unanimously passed a bill to ban marriage for anyone under 18, a House committee on Thursday approved exceptions for 16 and 17 year olds in cases of pregnancy if their partner is no more than two years older than the minor.

Republican Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen amended a bill by Republican Jeanette Nunez to allow the exception. Nunez’s bill would have been a complete ban on child marriage with no exceptions.

Fitzenhagen says she wants to account for real life situations, including pregnancy.

A doctor would have to confirm the pregnancy, and that the male is the father. Their parents also would have to consent.

The House bill isn’t ready for a full chamber vote.