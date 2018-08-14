 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Hospital to Become AdventHealth in the New Year, and That’s Not the Only Change

Florida Hospital gets a new genomic center, Apple Health records and a new name come 2019. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Big changes are coming to Florida Hospital in 2019 including a new name. The more than 50 hospitals including Florida Hospital that are part of the Adventist Health System will become AdventHealth. The hospital system is also developing a new genomic center. Cardiovascular Nurse Paula Carrera says the genomic center will offer testing and counseling for patients and their families.

“I’m a cardiovascular nurse and a lot of the things we have is associated with genetics. So if you had a cardiomyopathy, if you had an abnormal rhythm, sometimes an abnormal rhythm isn’t even identified unless we did some kind of genetic testing.”

Along with this new center, AdventHealth Orlando will start to use Apple Health Records to sync patient data and will offer a continuum of care, including pastoral care, at all of its off-site locations.

The hospital network currently serves more than 3 million patients in Central Florida.

