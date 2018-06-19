Florida Hospital Partners with Volusia Schools for Healthy Futures Medical Program

The Volusia County School board will meet today to approve a new partnership with Florida Hospital to establish the Healthy Futures Program at existing medical career academies in Volusia county schools.

Florida Hospital is committing $2 million over five years to the program.

The healthcare academies and internships encourage middle and high school students to pursue careers in the medical field, and get hands-on experience before entering college.

They focus on biomedical sciences, sports sciences and paramedic and EMT training. The district currently has six high school health care academies and nine middle and high school health programs.

Volusia county schools says the money will go directly to these programs and will also fund athletic teams and physical trainers, health care services for students and even internships.