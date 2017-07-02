 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Highway Patrol Prepares For The Fourth Of July Holiday

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)

Florida Highway Patrol Vehicle. Photo: Cop Car Blog

For the Fourth of July holiday police officers and state troopers are out for drunk drivers and speeding.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Kim Montes says they will be looking out for drivers weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, and driving over the speed limit.
Montes says the two biggest problems are alcohol related crashes and speeding.

“We need people doing the right thing, we need them to get a designated driver, if they can’t get a designated driver there are ride sharing opportunities, the toe-to-go program is out there were you can get your vehicle towed,” Montes said.

Florida Highway Patrol says they’ll have additional troopers out on the highway during the holiday.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP