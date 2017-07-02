Florida Highway Patrol Prepares For The Fourth Of July Holiday

For the Fourth of July holiday police officers and state troopers are out for drunk drivers and speeding.

Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Kim Montes says they will be looking out for drivers weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating, and driving over the speed limit.

Montes says the two biggest problems are alcohol related crashes and speeding.

“We need people doing the right thing, we need them to get a designated driver, if they can’t get a designated driver there are ride sharing opportunities, the toe-to-go program is out there were you can get your vehicle towed,” Montes said.

Florida Highway Patrol says they’ll have additional troopers out on the highway during the holiday.