 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Florida Governor Wants More Than $600 Million In Tax Cuts

by Gary Fineout (AP)
File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

File photo: Florida Gov. Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants $618 million in tax cuts in the coming year.

During stops in three Florida cities, Scott on Wednesday will tout a tax cut package he’s asking the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature to pass this spring.

Scott’s $618 million tax cut package includes a proposal to cut by 25 percent the sales taxes charged on commercial rents.

Other tax cuts Scott is proposing include a 10-day back-to-school sales tax holiday, as well as a three-day sales tax holiday for military veterans. He also wants to eliminate sales taxes charged on college textbooks.

Scott has routinely recommended tax cuts, but he has had trouble getting state legislators to go along with his complete tax cut package. Scott maintains the tax cuts will help businesses create jobs.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP