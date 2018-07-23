 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Florida Governor to Congress: Work More Or Cut Pay

by Associated Press (AP)

MEDLEY, Florida (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to cut the pay of members of Congress.

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday will propose that House members and U.S. senators must work full-time in order to qualify for their full annual salary of $174,000.

Scott argues that members of Congress too often only work three days a week. He also wants to limit recess periods.

Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in this year’s election. Scott, a multi-millionaire businessman, is leaving the governor’s office due to term limits.

Scott isn’t the first Republican to contend members of Congress aren’t working hard enough to justify their pay.

Several other GOP politicians over the last few years have argued that Congress should become a part-time job. In Florida, legislators only meet for a few weeks a year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP