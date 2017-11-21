 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Florida Gov. wants Supreme Court justice off crucial case

by (WMFE)
Image: Florida Supreme Court building in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants a sitting state Supreme Court justice disqualified from a pending case that could affect the future of the high court.

Scott on Monday filed a motion that contends Justice Barbara Pariente may be biased against the Republican governor. The motion is based on comments made by Pariente, including one caught on a microphone following a recent hearing in a case over Scott’s appointment power.

A coalition of groups has filed a lawsuit that contends that Scott is not allowed to appoint three new justices on his final day in office in 2019.

McKinley Lewis, a spokesman for Scott, said Pariente’s “past remarks cast grave doubt on her ability to take an objective and unbiased position.”

Craig Waters, a spokesman for the court, said the court could not comment on a pending motion.


