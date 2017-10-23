 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Florida Gov. Wants More Spent On Environmental Programs 

by Associated Press (AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to spend more on the state’s beaches, springs and state parks.

Scott on Monday will roll out spending recommendations for 2018 that call for increasing money spent on environmental programs by more than $220 million.

The Republican governor will announce his $1.7 billion proposal during a visit to the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples.

Scott wants legislators to increase money set aside for Everglades restoration. He also wants them to spend $50 million on Florida Forever, the state’s land conservation program.

The budget recommendations also call for a nearly $40 million increase for state parks and a boost in spending on beach restoration programs to $100 million. Scott also wants $55 million for springs restoration.

Legislators will consider the requests in January.


