 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Florida GOP Nominee For Governor Resigns From Congress

by Associated Press (AP)

Ron DeSantis is the Republican nominee for Florida governor, riding an endorsement by Donald Trump.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from Congress as he mounts his bid to become Florida’s next governor.

DeSantis sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday announcing his immediate resignation. The northeast Florida Republican said in his letter that he will be spending time campaigning and it would be “inappropriate” to accept a salary while he is running for governor.

DeSantis is locked in a tight battle against Democratic nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits and is running for the U.S. Senate.

Gillum upset several other Democratic nominees in the Aug. 28 primary and has garnered national attention since then. In the immediate aftermath, he has raised more money than DeSantis.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP