Florida Funding: Special Session Will Tie Up Loose Ends

Medical marijuana, education, and funding programs to lure businesses and tourists to the Sunshine State. These were some of the sticking points for lawmakers and Governor Rick Scott in a contentious session.

From the federal budget to Florida’s budget, lawmakers reached a deal with Governor Scott and they’ll head into a special session to hammer out the details tomorrow. Political Analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel weighed in on the budget, the governor’s race and more with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie.

“I think they’ll bring it up in special session, I think being that it’s a constitutional amendment, it’s so popular, dispensaries, the first one opened in Orlando just recently. So, I think we’re well down the road,” said Batchelor.