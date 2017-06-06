 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Florida Funding: Special Session Will Tie Up Loose Ends

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Medical marijuana, education, and funding programs to lure businesses and tourists to the Sunshine State. These were some of the sticking points for lawmakers and Governor Rick Scott in a contentious session.

From the federal budget to Florida’s budget, lawmakers reached a deal with Governor Scott and they’ll head into a special session to hammer out the details tomorrow. Political Analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel weighed in on the budget, the governor’s race and more with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie.

“I think they’ll bring it up in special session, I think being that it’s a constitutional amendment, it’s so popular, dispensaries, the first one opened in Orlando just recently. So, I think we’re well down the road,” said Batchelor.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Radio Intern

rintern

TOP