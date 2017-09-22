Florida Family Looks Forward After Losing Home To Sinkhole 

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida family will soon be searching for a new place to gather after their home of nearly five decades was lost to a sinkhole.

Elena Hale told The Associated Press that cracks appeared in the wall of her grandparents’ Apopka home Monday night, and the wall was separating from the ceiling when they woke up Tuesday. A hole in the yard started growing and the bottom of the house was sagging by 11 a.m.

Firefighters helped the family move some furniture to the front of the house so they could get it out before the sinkhole grew larger. Eventually, the rear of the home collapsed.

Elana Hale says her grandparents, Ellen and Garry Miller, are staying in a hotel as they weigh their options.