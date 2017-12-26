 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Florida Drivers Getting Help This Holiday From AAA

by (WMFE)

AAA is offering free towing in Florida for drivers who party just a little too hard.

The Tow To Go program sends out a AAA tow truck that will tow the car and take the driver somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The program has been in place for 20 years and will reach a milestone in 2017 with 25,000 provided tows. But the number of calls has dropped over the years in part because of services like Uber and Lyft, said AAA Spokesman Matt Nasworthy.

“And also the attitude has changed. Twenty years ago people may have been a little more cavalier about it, and now there’s a lot of attention every holiday that comes out. I think more and more people are making the right choice, which is a good thing,” said Nasworthy.

The free towing program runs through January 2nd. AAA also offers the service on Super Bowl Sunday and St. Patrick’s Day.

Drivers can use the Tow To Go program by calling:  855 2-TOW-2-GO


